Christ's Unconditional Love: Pope Francis' powerful words for the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Tomorrow, we celebrate the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This liturgical feast takes place on the Friday following Corpus Christi.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - "The devotion to the heart of Jesus has Christ's unconditional love at its center, exemplified in the blood and water which poured forth from Christ's heart in his sacrifice on the cross," according to Catholic News Agency.

In anticipation for this Holy Day, Pope Francis spoke out to encourage all Catholics to discover the riches hidden in Christ's Sacred Heart.

"Friday we will celebrate the solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Do not be afraid to present to him all the intentions of our suffering humanity, its fears, its miseries. May this Heart, full of love for men, give everyone hope and trust," Pope Francis expressed. "I invite you to discover the riches that are hidden in the Heart of Jesus, to learn to love your neighbor."

During her lifetime, St. Marguerite Marie Alacoque helped spread devotion to the Sacred Heart through her visions where Christ expressed his desire to reveal his loving heart to all of mankind.

In his livestream broadcast, the Holy Father reminded us how the saints serve as "bridges" between God and His people. With prayers and their intercessions we are made closer to the Lord.

Turning to Moses, Pope Francis explained that he is an excellent Biblical model of what intercessory prayer should look like. "Moses belonged among those who are poor in spirit, who live by making trust in God the viaticum of their journey," he said. "Moses urges us to pray with the same ardor of Jesus, to intercede for the world, to remember that despite all of its frailties, it always belongs to God."

"Scripture usually depicts him with his hands outstretched towards God, as if to form a bridge between heaven and earth with his own person. Even in the most difficult moments, even on the day when the people repudiate God and him as a guide and make themselves a golden calf, Moses does not feel like putting his people aside."

Pope Francis noted that Moses didn't just pray for himself, that he prayed for others too, making him "the great intercessor of God's people."

"We too must realize that we are never before God only as individuals, but also as members of the Church and children of the one human family. This should also become visible in the way we pray for one another," the pope continued. "Entrusted by God to transmit the Law to his people, founder of divine worship, mediator of the highest mysteries, he will not for this reason cease to maintain close bonds of solidarity with his people, especially in the hour of temptation and sin. He was always attached to his people. Moses never forgets his people."

Taking his weekly catechesis a step further, Pope Francis used Moses as an example for all pastors to follow. He explained that Moses "does not sell out his people to advance his career. He does not climb the ladder, he is an intercessor."

"Pastors are the bridges between the people, to whom they belong, and God, to whom they belong by vocation. This is why they are called 'pontifex,' bridges," shared Pope Francis. "And today, too, Jesus is the 'pontifex.' He is the bridge between us and the Father. And Jesus intercedes for us, He shows the Father the wounds that are the price of our salvation, and He intercedes."