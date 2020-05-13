Coming Soon to Catholic Online School - First Confession and Reconciliation and First Holy Communion!

Coming soon to Catholic Online School is an exciting new course about First Confession and Reconciliation and First Holy Communion. The course is expected to be live be September 1.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) Catechists, homeschoolers, and religious ed instructors, we have good news! Catholic Online School has begun production of First Confession and Reconciliation and First Holy Communion. The two-part course features 22 lessons in all, divided evenly between the two topics. The purpose of the course is to help students prepare for these important sacraments.

The courses are perfect for distance learning and as supplements for formal Catholic education. All content is professionally written and prepared, and is edited for magisterial accuracy. The courses are free, as are all courses in Catholic Online School.

Teachers are invited to use the school for teaching their students, or to assign courses as homework. Teachers and administrators who wish to use the school on a large-scale basis (dozens of students to hundreds) can also contact Catholic Online School to gain access to reports on student progress.

In addition to this new course coming soon, Catholic Online School already has a course on Confirmation, which is well suited for Confirmation and RCIA candidates.

All courses on Catholic Online School are suitable as refreshers and can be completed by anyone, anytime, anywhere with just a a smart device, such as a phone or tablet. There are no costs, no books, materials, tuition or fees of any kind.

Catholic Online School is dedicated to providing a FREE world class Catholic education to anyone, anywhere.

The school is supported by donations. If you wish to enroll, you may do so here now.

If you would like to support this mission, you may click this link. One note on donating, the account created to make a donation is not the same as you need to access the school. You may access the school without a donation, and the two sites (catholiconline.school and YCVF.org) are separate.