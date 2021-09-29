What is an Archangel?
FREE Catholic Classes
What is an archangel? This is a common question. Simply put, an archangel is an angel of high rank. Three are mentioned in the Bible. Saint Michael, Saint Gabriel, and Saint Raphael.
The three Archangels mentioned in the Bible are Michael, Gabriel and Raphael.
Highlights
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
9/29/2021 (6 hours ago)
Published in Living Faith
The Archangels are offices of high stature in heaven. These three angels mentioned in the Bible are given great responsibility and command of the other angels.
The word "angel" means messenger. An archangel then is a high messenger, a leader.
Saint Augustine said of Angels: "'Angel' is the name of their office, not of their nature. If you seek the name of their nature, it is 'spirit'; if you seek the name of their office, it is 'angel': from what they are, 'spirit,' from what they do, 'angel.'" With their whole beings the angels are servants and messengers of God. Because they "always behold the face of my Father who is in heaven" they are the "mighty ones who do his word, hearkening to the voice of his word" (See: CCC 329; Mt 18:10), via F.K. Bartels.
If you wish to learn more about these powerful angels, read this article here.
If you wish to learn more about Saint Michael, read his entry here in our Saints Collection.
To learn more about Saint Gabriel, read his entry here.
And Saint Raphael, read his entry here.
---
'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'
Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Apostles' Creed
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Intercession
- The Angelus
- Padre Nuestro - Our Father (Lord's Prayer)
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Raphael
- St. Jerome
- St. Gabriel, the Archangel
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.