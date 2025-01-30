 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Asteroid 2024 YR4: Potential Threat to Earth Raises Concerns

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Green
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

In the quiet of Christmas Day 2024, astronomers made an unsettling discovery. An asteroid, 2024 YR4, about the size of a full-size football pitch, was spotted moving through space at an alarming speed. According to experts, the asteroid, between 40 and 100 meters in width, is traveling away from Earth at 38,000 mph. However, its orbit will bring it close to our planet around Christmas 2032, raising concerns about its potential to collide with Earth.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

An AI generated image of an asteroid near Earth (Grok).

An AI generated image of an asteroid near Earth (Grok).

Highlights

By Abigail James
1/30/2025 (2 days ago)

Published in Green

Keywords: Asteroid, Asteroid 2024 YR4, Christmas Asteroid, ESA, NASA

15% off all Catholic gifts for Valentine's Day!

15% off all Catholic gifts for Valentine's Day!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Poland to Build One of the World's Tallest Virgin Mary Statues

Daily Catholic

Celebrate love with faith â€“ get 15% off your Catholic gifts this Valentine's Day!

Celebrate love with faith, get 15% off your Catholic gifts this Valentine's Day!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Announcing NEW Catholic Online News - Visit Today!

Announcing NEW Catholic Online News - Visit Today!

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.