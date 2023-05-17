We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Southeast Asia in Humanitarian Danger as El Nino Looms
Southeast Asia is facing a severe drought threat as cities in the region endure high temperatures exacerbated by air pollution.
Pollution is contributing to climate change, which is driven by natural processes.
The Vietnamese city of Tuong Duong reached a record high temperature of 44.2Â°C, while Luang Prabang in Laos recorded 43.5Â°C. Bangkok, Thailand's capital, experienced a record-breaking temperature of 41Â°C, and Dipolog City in the Philippines reached 47Â°C. Singapore also reported its highest temperature in 40 years, reaching 37Â°C.
These soaring temperatures are linked to multiple factors, including worsening air pollution leading to thick smog covering the region. The combination of poor air quality and extreme heat resulting from trapped greenhouse gases in the atmosphere increases the risk of heat strokes and various respiratory, cardiovascular, and kidney diseases.
In Thailand, approximately 2.4 million people have already sought medical treatment for pollution-related ailments, according to data from the country's Public Health Department. Malaysia's Health Ministry reported 14 cases of heatstroke on Friday, and these numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks due to the ongoing high temperatures.
Dr. Pedro Walpole SJ, Chair of the Environmental Science for Social Change, warned about the development of an El NiĂ±o phenomenon after several years of La NiĂ±a. While El NiĂ±o is a natural occurrence, it becomes more extreme under the influence of climate change. Dr. Walpole noted that the Pacific region, which plays a significant role in Southeast Asia's climate, is experiencing heating in specific areas. This expanding warm zone across the Pacific indicates the potential for a major drought, possibly worse than the 1997 drought, which caused significant environmental degradation and food insecurity in countries like Indonesia.
The current situation raises concerns about the impact of climate change on the region, highlighting the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures and air pollution.
