Calm in the Storm

Jesus said: "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you." Luke 11:9



Last week, my husband and I went on a cruise. In the works for 10 months, unfortunately, we did not realize it was hurricane season, but it was. We went, together with 10 family members, to Bermuda and the Bahamas anyway. Day one and day two, we found ourselves in very turbulent waters with 30 foot tall ocean swells. It was scary, and hard to even stay upright while walking on the ship as the ship was being tossed about in the ocean.

The drawers in our cabin, and even the latched, heavy bathroom door were swinging open and closed with a loud bang day and night, and I remember wondering how long it would last, praying I would not fall or roll out of bed. At the end of the cruise, the Captain told us over the PA something we had not known: He admitted he had never before dodged three hurricanes on one cruise! All I can say is that I am so glad I didn't really understand what was all around us. After the storm calmed, the islands we visited were beautiful, though power lines were down and there was debris everywhere in both Bermuda and the Bahamas. By the grace of God, the rest of the trip was smooth sailing.

This experience was a reminder to me that Jesus is the one who calms our storms -- the proverbial "Captain of our ship." He is the one who helps us navigate through rough waters, and restore calm and peace in our daily lives. Everyone needs comfort, protection and guidance at times -- Let Jesus be the one to navigate your life for you, and provide for your deepest needs. Why? Because Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. There is no greater truth than what scripture tells us, and the wisdom it imparts is timeless.

With Jesus at your side, it is possible to be in the world, but not of this turbulent, chaotic, fallen world. When you invite Him in, He will calm the storms, change your life for the better, and give you a new lease on life. He will lift you up, and help you rise above adversity, grief, and loneliness without crumbling. He will sustain you through hardships. He will help you take the high road, as you live your life serving Him through doing good for, and to, others.

Sometimes people think you lose a lot when you accept Jesus into your heart. But the opposite is actually true. The freedom, blessings, and benefits you experience are palpable and life-enhancing. For Jesus did not come to condemn us but to save us! If you knew how much Jesus loves you, in the present tense, you would weep. So consider these 4 biblical truths:

1) All Things Work for Good...

"In all things, God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28

2) Jesus Did Not Come to Condemn, But to Save Us All...

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. 17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him." John 3:16 (NIV)

3) Jesus IS the Way, the Truth and the Life...

Jesus said: "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." John 14:6

4) Inviting Jesus Into Your Life is Really Easy...

"If you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved." Romans 10:9-12

Whether you are in a time of great need or not, perhaps today is the perfect day for you to seek Jesus. If so, you will definitely find Him! When you do invite Him in, He will rejuvenate your weary soul, and help you find healing, peace, new purpose, and direction in your life. He will comfort, protect, and provide for you; heal you and help you in ways you could never imagine. He will bring you awe-inspiring peace, even in the midst of the storms you experience. Let today be the day you start your new life in, and with, Jesus Christ. Truly, it will be the beginning of a lifelong love affair, far greater than any other.

