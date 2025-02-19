 Skip to content

New Series 'House of David' Brings the King of Israel's Story to Life on Prime Video

A captivating new historical drama, House of David, will debut on Prime Video on February 27, taking viewers through the rise of one of Israel's most beloved kings. The series portrays David's journey from a humble shepherd boy to the ruler of Israel after King Saul's tragic downfall, driven by his pride. As the prophet Samuel anoints David as the new king, the show delves into the timeless story of faith, leadership, and the power of God's plan.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

By Abigail James
2/19/2025 (1 hour ago)

