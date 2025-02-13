 Skip to content

Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality -- A Documentary About the First Millennial Saint

The eagerly awaited documentary Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality is set to hit theaters nationwide for a limited time from April 27-29, 2025. This release coincides with the canonization of Carlo Acutis, the Catholic Church's first millennial saint, by Pope Francis on April 27. Acutis, who died at just 15 in 2006, is revered for his extraordinary devotion to the Eucharist and his use of technology to spread the faith.

(Castletown Media)

(Castletown Media)

By Abigail James
2/13/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Movies

Keywords: Carlo Acutis, Carlo Acutis canonizatin, Carlo Acutis Documentary, millennial saint

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

