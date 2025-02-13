 Skip to content

Disney's Shift on Diversity Initiatives: A Move Away from 'Woke' Activism?

The entertainment giant Disney is making headlines as it quietly retreats from its previous diversity initiatives, signaling a potential shift in the company's stance on the increasingly controversial issue of "woke" activism. According to LifeSiteNews, Disney recently removed two major diversity initiatives from its 2024 10-K report, which it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These initiatives had been central to the company's public identity and efforts to incorporate progressive social values into its business model.

By Abigail James
2/13/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Movies

Keywords: Disney, Diversity Initiative, Reimagine Tomorrow, The Disney Look, Woke Activism

