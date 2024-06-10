It's No Joke! Pope Francis to Host Comedians at the Vatican
FREE Catholic Classes
Next Friday, Pope Francis will step into the spotlight at the Vatican, addressing an audience of over 100 comedians, stand-up performers, and humorists, including well-known American figures Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.
Photo credit: gunthersimmermacher
Highlights
6/10/2024 (1 week ago)
Published in Celebrity
Keywords: Pope Francis, comedians, Vatican, intercultural dialogue, humor, Catholic Church
Also expected to participate from the United States are Jim Gaffigan, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, Tig Notaro, and Whoopi Goldberg.
Organized by the Vatican's Dicastery for Culture and Education and the Dicastery for Communication, the June 14 gathering aims to forge a connection between the Catholic Church and comedic artists. According to a press release dated June 8, the event "aims to establish a link between the Catholic Church and comic artists."
As of June 8, 105 comedians and humorists from 15 different countries had confirmed their attendance.
The Vatican stated that the event seeks "to celebrate the beauty of human diversity and promote a message of peace, love, and solidarity." It promises to be a significant moment of intercultural dialogue and a sharing of joy and hope.
Of the participating comedians, 67 hail from Italy, while six come from South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia). An additional 22 represent various European countries, and two comedians from Mexico, Florinda Meza GarcĂa and Chumel Torres, will also be present. The sole Asian country represented will be East Timor.
Jesuit Father James Martin, former chaplain of "The Colbert Report," will be among the participants, appearing to be the only clergy member involved in the June 14 event.
The audience with the pope will be held in the Apostolic Palace, nearly one year after Pope Francis addressed a group of about 200 prominent artists in the Sistine Chapel, an event also organized by the Dicastery for Culture and Education.
The 2023 event featured notable figures such as U.S. film director Abel Ferrara and photographer Andres Serrano, known for his controversial 1987 image "Piss Christ," which depicted a plastic crucifix submerged in urine.
Recently, Pope Francis greeted Italian actor Roberto Benigni after the closing procession for World Children's Day in St. Peter's Square on May 26, 2024. Benigni delivered a lively and inspirational monologue that blended humor with a call for children to read and dream. The Vatican has released a photo of this encounter, crediting photographer Daniel IbaĂ±ez/CNA.
Pope Francis previously met with actress and talk-show host Whoopi Goldberg in October 2023.
Another notable participant in the upcoming event is Roman street artist Mauro Pallotta, known as "Maupal," famous for his 2014 depiction of Pope Francis as "Super Pope."
In the announcement of this meeting, the Vatican recalled Pope Francis's words from a 2016 interview with the Italian Catholic television channel TV2000. In that interview, the pope expressed his appreciation for humor: "A sense of humor is a grace that I ask for every day, and I pray that beautiful prayer of St. Thomas More: â€~Give me, Lord, a sense of humor,' that I know how to laugh at a joke ... it's beautiful, that prayer, isn't it? Because a sense of humor lifts you up, makes you see the temporariness of life and take things with a spirit of a redeemed soul. It is a human attitude, but it is the closest to God's grace."
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- St. Gregory Barbarigo: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Hail, Holy Queen: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Daily Readings for Monday, June 17, 2024
- St. Emily de Vialar: Saint of the Day for Monday, June 17, 2024
- Prayer for Employment: Prayer of the Day for Monday, June 17, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.