Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 22 - The Fourth Sunday of Advent

Today is the last Sunday before Christmas! We light the fourth and final candle on our Advent wreath today. Are you excited for the coming of the Lord?

Christ's arrival means we will be rescued to enjoy eternal life with God. At Mass, we celebrate the Resurrection of Christ, and the new life He brings to all.

For reflection, let us consider if we are as excited for the celebration of Our Lord's birth as we are for the holiday that is to come.

Let us pray:

O King of all nations and keystone of the Church:come and save man, whom you formed from the dust!