 Skip to content

Spreading the Gospel in 2020 starts now. Click here to find out more

Advent Reflection - Day 22- The Fourth Sunday of Advent

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Advent & Christmas Season
  3. Advent & Christmas News
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
12/22/2019 (Now)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)

Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 22 - The Fourth Sunday of Advent 

Highlights

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/22/2019 (Now)

Published in Christmas / Advent

Keywords: Advent Reflection, Catholic

Today is the last Sunday before Christmas! We light the fourth and final candle on our Advent wreath today. Are you excited for the coming of the Lord? 

Christ's arrival means we will be rescued to enjoy eternal life with God. At Mass, we celebrate the Resurrection of Christ, and the new life He brings to all. 

For reflection, let us consider if we are as excited for the celebration of Our Lord's birth as we are for the holiday that is to come. 

Let us pray: 

O King of all nations and keystone of the Church:come and save man, whom you formed from the dust!

Click here to learn more about Advent from Catholic Online School!

---


'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'


Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK

Comments

More Advent & Christmas

Advent? What is it all about

What is Advent? The word Advent derives from the Latin word meaning coming. The Lord is coming. We may reflect that every year at this time we celebrate his coming , so that in a sense we can lose the feeling of expectancy and joyful anticipation, because at the end of the season, everything seems to return to pretty much the same routine. If that is the case, then our preparation may have been lacking ... continue reading

More about Advent
Why is it Important
The Advent Wreath
Collections for Advent
The Advent Candle
Divine Preparations
Advent Prayers
What the Catechism says
An Advent Search for God
The Lord Will Come
Advent Conversion
Time for Preparation
The Advent Calendar

The Christmas Story

The Christmas Story To become the mother of the Savior, Mary "was enriched by God with gifts appropriate to such a role."132 The angel Gabriel at the moment of the annunciation salutes her as "full of grace". In fact, in order for Mary to be able to give the free assent of her faith to the announcement of her vocation, it was necessary that she be wholly borne by God's grace... continue reading

More Christmas
O Antiphons
Last Eight Days
12 Days of Christmas
Origin of 12 Days
The Epiphany
Christmas Prayers
The Manger and the Cross
Christmas Cookies
A Blessed Christmas
The Nativity Scene

Mary, Mother of God
Mary and the Natvity

Mary Speaks From the Heart
A Young Mother Gives Birth
Mary Remembers
A Life of 'Yes'
Jesus’ Mother is Our Mother

Jesus, Beloved Son
St. Joseph and Jesus

A Birth Foretold
The Witnesses Gather
The Plan Unfolds
Redeemer in the Womb
The Real Christmas Gift

Advent Daily Readings

Daily Scripture Readings for Advent The weeks of Advent remind us to set aside some of the hectic business of the holiday season, and to quietly reflect on the promise of the baby born in Bethlehem 2000 years ago. The Bible readings listed below relate to the Advent themes of waiting, preparation, light in the darkness, and the coming of the promised Messiah. continue reading

Explore More
Mother of our Lord
Jesus Family Tree
About Isaiah
St. Nicholas
Gift Guide

Build Family Tradition
Christmas Gifts

Ideas to Make Your Christmas Special
Traditions From Around The World
Christmas Quotes
How to Handle Christmas Stress

An Advent/Christmas Education
An Advent/Christmas Education

St. Nicholas
Christmas
Advent

More Advent & Christmas News

Advent Reflection - Day 23 - The Fourth Monday of Advent Watch

Image of

Advent Reflection - Day 23 The Fourth Monday of Advent Some families wait until this time to put up their Christmas trees. The reason ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 22- The Fourth Sunday of Advent Watch

Image of

Advent Reflection - Day 22 - The Fourth Sunday of Advent  Today is the last Sunday before Christmas! We light the fourth and final ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 21 - The Third Saturday of Advent Watch

Image of

Advent Reflection - Day 21 - The Third Saturday of Advent Our spiritual preparations are important, but of course, we must make worldly ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 20 - The Third Friday of Advent Watch

Image of

Advent Reflection - Day 20 - The Third Friday of Advent Today we reflect upon our worthiness to receive the Lord. We should take stock of ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 19 - The Third Thursday of Advent Watch

Image of

Advent Reflection - Day 19 - The Third Thursday of Advent John the Baptist was born to Zachariah and Elizabeth when they were advanced in ... continue reading

The Advent and Christmas Season... by Catholic Online Shopping

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Advent Reflection - Day 23 - The Fourth Monday of Advent

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.