Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 21 - The Third Saturday of Advent

Our spiritual preparations are important, but of course, we must make worldly preparations too! If we are spiritually ready for Christ to enter our homes, then our worldly preparations should reflect this. Setting up a Nativity scene, and putting up crucifixes are nice things to do, they serve as valuable reminders that our home is a Christian abode. But how we treat others within that home, and who we invite in also matters. Sure, Christ is welcome in our home, but what about others?

Did you know Mary spent three months with her kinswoman Elizabeth, before she gave birth to Christ? What generous hospitality!

For reflection, let us consider what hospitality we can show to others. Consider who else you can invite into your home and how you can make them feel welcome!

Let us pray:

O Radiant Dawn,splendor of eternal light, sun of justice:come and shine on those who dwell in darkness and in theshadow of death.