Advent Reflection - Day 19 - The Third Thursday of Advent

By Marshall Connolly
12/19/2019
Advent - A period of repentance, reflection, and waiting.

Advent Reflection - Day 19 - The Third Thursday of Advent

12/19/2019 (Now)

John the Baptist was born to Zachariah and Elizabeth when they were advanced in age. Elizabeth was too old to bear a child, yet God worked a miracle. This is a reminder that all life is deliberately created by God in the womb. There are no accidents. 

We must show reverence for all life, especially that which is newly created in the womb. Each person, through unique, is created in the image and likeness of the Lord. Let us see the Lord's splendor and beauty in each life. 

For reflection, let us consider how we may support the pro-life cause, and advocate for children in the womb. Let us pray for life. 

Let us pray: 

O Root of Jesse's stem,sign of God's love for all his people:come to save us without delay!

