Advent Reflection - Day 2 - The First Monday of Advent

Your Daily Advent Reflection - Day 2 - First Monday of Advent



You're going through trouble, but is it the right trouble?

Advent is a period of preparation to receive our Savior and King, Jesus Christ, into our lives. Unfortunately, this period of preparation is often overshadowed by another preparation, the celebration of the secular aspects of Christmas.

Consider how much time and trouble we spend to prepare for Christmas. We decorate our homes, we spend hours shopping for the perfect gifts, we may write and send Christmas cards and invitations, we prepare a feast, we watch holiday movies and listen to carols and more.

We spend small fortunes of money, and considerable time on these secular activities. But why? We do this because we feel it is expected of us. We do it because we enjoy it, and because we gain satisfaction from our work. But is this the best investment of our talents?

What if we put the more effort into our spiritual preparations? What greater gifts might we enjoy by doing this? What if we prepared as carefully for the coming of Jesus as we prepare for the coming of Christmas Day?

For reflection, let us consider how we may better divide our time between secular preparation and spiritual preparations. What adjustments can we make to our daily routine to spend more time in prayer and contemplation as we await our savior?