Advent Reflection - Day 2 - The First Monday of Advent
FREE Catholic Classes
Your Daily Advent Reflection - Day 2 - First Monday of Advent
You're going through trouble, but is it the right trouble?
Highlights
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
11/30/2021 (Now)
Published in Christmas / Advent
Keywords: Advent, Reflection, Catholic, prayer, Christmas, Jesus, Christian, candle
Advent is a period of preparation to receive our Savior and King, Jesus Christ, into our lives. Unfortunately, this period of preparation is often overshadowed by another preparation, the celebration of the secular aspects of Christmas.
Consider how much time and trouble we spend to prepare for Christmas. We decorate our homes, we spend hours shopping for the perfect gifts, we may write and send Christmas cards and invitations, we prepare a feast, we watch holiday movies and listen to carols and more.
We spend small fortunes of money, and considerable time on these secular activities. But why? We do this because we feel it is expected of us. We do it because we enjoy it, and because we gain satisfaction from our work. But is this the best investment of our talents?
What if we put the more effort into our spiritual preparations? What greater gifts might we enjoy by doing this? What if we prepared as carefully for the coming of Jesus as we prepare for the coming of Christmas Day?
For reflection, let us consider how we may better divide our time between secular preparation and spiritual preparations. What adjustments can we make to our daily routine to spend more time in prayer and contemplation as we await our savior?
Click here to learn more about Advent from Catholic Online School! ---
'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'
Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online
---
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Advent Prayers
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Angelus
- Advent Prayer
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Andrew the Apostle
- St. Saturninus
- St. Martin de Porres
- St. Francis of Assisi
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.