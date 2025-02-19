Reviving Sacred Traditions: The Vatican's School of Arts and Crafts
FREE Catholic Classes
In a unique effort to preserve the sacred arts, St. Peter's Basilica has launched a School of Arts and Crafts to train the next generation of craftsmen in traditional trades. The program, offered by the Fabbrica di San Pietro, the department responsible for the basilica's maintenance, restoration, and repairs, is now in its third year. It offers a rare opportunity for recent high school and college graduates to learn ancient crafts that are integral to the life and beauty of the Vatican.
Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>
Highlights
2/19/2025 (1 hour ago)
Published in Vocations
Keywords: Craftsmen, Sacred Traditions, School of Arts and Crafts, St Peter's Basilica, Traditional trades, Vatican City
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Pope's Funeral 'Rehearsed' as Health Concerns Grow
-
Who Will Lead the Catholic Church After Pope Francis? A Look at Potential Candidates
-
A Testimony of Faith and Healing: Maria Dolores Rosique's Journey with Blessed Carlo Acutis
-
New Series 'House of David' Brings the King of Israel's Story to Life on Prime Video
-
How Remembering Dreams Can Reflect Our Spiritual and Mental State
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, February 20, 2025
- St. Vincent Pallotti: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Prayer for Aborted Babies: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, February 19, 2025
- St. Agnes: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- A Prayer for Friends and Benefactors: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.