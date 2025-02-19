 Skip to content

Reviving Sacred Traditions: The Vatican's School of Arts and Crafts

In a unique effort to preserve the sacred arts, St. Peter's Basilica has launched a School of Arts and Crafts to train the next generation of craftsmen in traditional trades. The program, offered by the Fabbrica di San Pietro, the department responsible for the basilica's maintenance, restoration, and repairs, is now in its third year. It offers a rare opportunity for recent high school and college graduates to learn ancient crafts that are integral to the life and beauty of the Vatican.

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/19/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in Vocations

Keywords: Craftsmen, Sacred Traditions, School of Arts and Crafts, St Peter's Basilica, Traditional trades, Vatican City

