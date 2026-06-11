The Great Catholic Mobilization Has Begun

The world is changing faster than most people realize.



Artificial intelligence is already transforming education, media, work, communication, family life, healthcare, business, and even how people search for answers about God, morality, and truth.

span style="font-size: 1rem;">To help Catholics understand this historic moment, Your Catholic Voice Foundation has published:



Download the Free Booklet

The question is no longer whether AI will shape the future.

It will.

The deeper question is whether humanity will remember what it means to be human.

Will technology serve the human person?

Or will the human person be reduced to data, algorithms, productivity, and control?

At this historic crossroads, Your Catholic Voice Foundation and Catholic Online are launching an ambitious global initiative called The Great Catholic Mobilization.

Inspired by Pope Leo XIV's call to safeguard the human person in the age of artificial intelligence, this effort seeks to help Catholics respond to the greatest technological revolution of our lifetime with faith, courage, truth, and action.

A Global Catholic Response to the AI Age

The Great Catholic Mobilization is not a political movement.

It is not a technology movement.

It is a Catholic mission movement.

Its purpose is simple:

To ensure that Christ remains at the center of humanity's future.

The initiative calls Catholics everywhere to defend human dignity, strengthen families, form young people before algorithms do, expand faithful Catholic education, defend life, build Catholic truth infrastructure, and bring the Gospel into the digital world.

As artificial intelligence becomes more powerful, the Church must become more present.

The Church must be present where children are learning.

The Church must be present where families are searching for help.

The Church must be present where truth is being challenged.

The Church must be present where souls are seeking answers.

If the Church is not there, others will form souls in her absence.

Why Your Catholic Voice Foundation Is Mobilizing

For more than thirty years, Your Catholic Voice Foundation has worked to bring Catholic truth to the world through Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Catholic Online News, prayer resources, educational platforms, and digital evangelization initiatives.

Today that mission has become even more urgent.

Children are being formed online.

Families are overwhelmed by digital culture.

Millions of people now turn to technology before they turn to a parish, teacher, priest, or trusted friend.

That reality creates both a challenge and an opportunity.

The Church must enter the digital mission field with confidence, wisdom, and faithful Catholic resources.

That is exactly what Your Catholic Voice Foundation is doing.







Building Catholic Infrastructure for the Next Generation

The Great Catholic Mobilization is more than a booklet.

It is a long-term commitment to building Catholic infrastructure for the future.

That includes:

Free Catholic education through Catholic Online School

Catholic media and journalism through Catholic Online News

Prayer resources and spiritual formation

Catholic AI tools designed to serve human dignity

Youth formation initiatives

Global evangelization projects

Faithful Catholic content available to anyone, anywhere in the world

Today, Catholic Online School alone has reached more than 2.2 million student enrollments across 193 countries, completely free to students and families.

Every day, millions of people encounter Catholic truth through the work of Your Catholic Voice Foundation.

But none of this happens without faithful supporters.











Why AI is ultimately a human and spiritual issue

What Pope Leo XIV's teaching means for Catholics

How families can protect children from harmful digital formation

Why Catholic education is essential in the AI age

How Catholic media can defend truth amid growing confusion

What every Catholic can do to help build a culture rooted in Christ

This free booklet explains:

The booklet is written for families, teachers, students, donors, parish leaders, and anyone concerned about the future of humanity.

Read it.

Share it.

Discuss it with your family.

Send it to your parish.

Help spread the message.







Every Catholic Can Place a Brick

One of the central themes of The Great Catholic Mobilization is simple:

Every Catholic can place a brick.

Parents can place a brick.

Teachers can place a brick.

Students can place a brick.

Parishes can place a brick.

Donors can place a brick.

Together, brick by brick, we can help build a civilization rooted not in technological power alone, but in truth, human dignity, family, faith, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.







The world is mobilizing around technology, data, power, and control.

The Church must mobilize around Christ.

Download the booklet.

Share the message.

Pray for the mission.

And if you are able, make a gift to help Your Catholic Voice Foundation continue providing free Catholic education, faithful media, prayer resources, and digital evangelization to millions of souls around the world.

AI may shape the future of the world.

But Christ must shape the future of humanity.