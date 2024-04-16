International Ratzinger Foundation to Host Congress in Mexico City

The International Ratzinger Foundation is gearing up to host the inaugural international congress titled "Cooperatores Veritatis" ("Co-workers of the Truth") at Pan American University in Mexico City from April 17-19. This landmark event aims to delve into the intricate dialogue between Pope Benedict XVI -- commemorating what would have been his 97th birthday on April 16th" and various philosophical traditions.



Initiated by the International Ratzinger Foundation, the congress stems from a meticulous research endeavor. Its objective is to foster a vast network of scholars spanning diverse fields of knowledge, perpetuating systematic examinations of the profound intellectual and spiritual legacy of Joseph Ratzinger/Benedict XVI.

A pivotal outcome of this initiative is the collaborative volume titled "Joseph Ratzinger in Dialogue with Philosophical Traditions: From Plato to Vattimo." Authored by 19 scholars, the book scrutinizes how Pope Benedict XVI "engages with the great philosophers of the Western tradition and dialogues with them from his unique theological perspective."

Over the course of three days, the congress will feature presentations by the book's authors, who will deliver keynote lectures elucidating their respective studies. Furthermore, ample opportunities will be provided for scholarly exchange and the sharing of ideas.

Hailing from 15 different countries, including Spain, the United States, England, Ireland, Australia, France, and Germany, the researchers represent a diverse array of perspectives. Additionally, esteemed recipients of the Ratzinger Prize, such as Hanna-Barbara Gerl-Falkovitz from Germany, Tracey Rowland from Australia, and Pablo Blanco from Spain, will grace the event. Their invaluable contributions to philosophical research and publication have earned them this recognition.

A highlight of the congress will be the official presentation of the book "Joseph Ratzinger in Dialogue with Philosophical Traditions" in both Spanish and English editions.

While admission to the event is free, prospective attendees are required to pre-register via the event website to secure their participation. This international gathering promises to be a vibrant platform for exploring and honoring the enduring legacy of Pope Benedict XVI's engagement with philosophical traditions.