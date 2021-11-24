 Skip to content

Quotes of the Saints - Five saints have a message for you on this Thanksgiving holiday

What message do these saints have for us?

If you are an American, today is Thanksgiving. Hopefully today you have made a point to attend Mass and to give thanks to God for all His blessings. If you are not American, today's holiday is a reminder that God deserves thanks from all His creation. We pray you will join us in giving thanks to God today. Here are 5 inspirational quotes from our holy saints who wanted to share with you the importance of being thankful.

Let us remember to give thanks for this day the Lord has made.

By Marshall Connolly, (California Network)
11/24/2021 (Now)

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) -- Here are five inspirational quotes from the saints on giving thanks.

"In all created things discern the providence and wisdom of God, and in all things give Him thanks." - St. Teresa of Avila

"O God, grant that whatever good things I have, I may share generously with those who have not, and whatever good things I do not have, I may request humbly from those who do." -- St. Thomas Aquinas

"The secret of happiness is to live moment by moment and to thank God for what He is sending us every day in His goodness." -- St. Gianna Beretta Molla

"O my God, let me remember with gratitude and confess to thee thy mercies toward me." -- St. Augustine of Hippo

"Remember the past with gratitude.  Live the present with enthusiasm.  Look forward to the future with confidence." -- St. Pope John Paul II

Copyright 2021 - Distributed by Catholic Online

