 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

President Trump Signs Executive Order to Protect Women's Sports

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Politics & Policy
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

In a significant move to safeguard the rights of women and girls in sports, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," affirming his commitment to protecting the opportunities of female athletes. The order aims to prevent biologically male athletes from competing in women's sports, a growing concern for many women's rights advocates, especially within the context of Catholic teachings on the dignity and equality of women.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC in Washington D.C. on February 10, 2011. (Via Wikimedia Commons)

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC in Washington D.C. on February 10, 2011. (Via Wikimedia Commons)

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/6/2025 (4 hours ago)

Published in Politics & Policy

Keywords: Donald Trump, Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports, President Trump, Trans Athletes, Trump Administration

Announcing NEW Catholic Online News - Visit Today!

Announcing NEW Catholic Online News - Visit Today!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Pope Francis' Illness Forces Him to Hold Meetings at Casa Santa Marta

Daily Catholic

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Help Keep Catholic Online Free

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Light Your Free Virtual Prayer Candle Today

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.