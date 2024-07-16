 Skip to content

Republicans Demand Answers Over Army Training Slide Labeling Pro-Life Groups as Terrorist Threats

Over 100 Senate and House Republicans are seeking answers following a leaked photo from an Army briefing at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The image depicted a slide labeling pro-life activities and groups as potential terrorist threats, sparking significant concern among lawmakers.

Photo credit: Harold Mendoza

Highlights

By Catholic Online (California Network)
7/16/2024 (32 minutes ago)

Published in Politics & Policy

Keywords: Pro-life, Catholic News, Fort Liberty, US military, Abortion, Republican inquiry

In a letter signed by 87 Senate and House Republicans, they expressed the need for transparency and accountability. "The American people deserve to be assured that these slides truly do not reflect the Army's views, that a full investigation will be conducted, and that any offending employees will be properly held accountable. Finally, we must be assured that similar materials are not being utilized at other installations across the Army," the letter stated.

A separate letter from the House Armed Services Committee, which oversees the Department of Defense, called on Army Secretary Christine Wormuth for answers by July 25. "It is crucial that our military maintains political neutrality and respect for diverse viewpoints within the bounds of the law. Regardless of any base commanders' concern for protests from potential groups, the idea that such protected constitutional activities by lawful organizations qualifies them as terrorists is absurd," the letter emphasized.

The controversial slide, used to train Fort Liberty's security personnel, specifically named National Right to Life and Operation Rescue as terrorist organizations. Additionally, it suggested that opposition to Roe v. Wade and pro-life advocacy activities, such as sidewalk counseling and crisis pregnancy center counseling, could be seen as terrorist activities. The slide even implied that vehicles with "Choose Life" license plates, approved in 34 states and the District of Columbia, posed a terrorist threat.

Fort Liberty responded via a Facebook post, disavowing the slide and stating that the training material had not been vetted by appropriate authorities. The post clarified that the slide did not reflect the views of the Army or the Defense Department and that the material was developed by a "local garrison employee." The installation assured that the problematic slides would no longer be used.

The House Armed Services Committee's letter urged the Army leadership to immediately correct the misinformation disseminated to service members, discipline those responsible for the briefing, and implement new regulations to prevent such claims from being made in the Army's name in the future. The letter also demanded that the Army disclose how long the material had been in use and confirm whether any other installations used similar training materials.

Critics argue that labeling pro-life groups as terrorist threats is not only absurd but dangerous. Training security personnel to view certain state-issued license plates as indicators of a terrorist threat could lead to unnecessary confrontations with otherwise lawful drivers accessing Fort Liberty. The letter highlighted the risk of profiling conservatives based on their political leanings.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, expressed shock at her group's inclusion in the slide, emphasizing, "We don't do violence." Tobias believes that the slides reflect a broader attempt by the Biden administration to vilify pro-life advocates as anti-women bigots. She pointed to ongoing attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers and government efforts to discourage visits to these centers, viewing them as attempts to marginalize pro-life people and activities.

Saint of the Day logo
Prayer of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
