We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Can a Catholic vote for Joe Biden? Fr. Meek warns we are staring into the abyss
FREE Catholic Classes
Fr. Ed Meeks has a warning for all Catholics.
Fr. Meeks warns us about voting for leftist candidates.
Highlights
10/22/2020 (1 hour ago)
Published in Politics & Policy
Keywords: Fr. Ed Meeks, Staring into the abyss, Joe Biden, vote, Catholic
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Fr. Ed Meek has a warning for all Catholics who may be contemplating a vote for Joe Biden.
Listen to this excerpt (video above) from his homily and pray before you make your final decision. There's much at stake in this election, and we must vote with an informed, Catholic conscience.
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Prayer to St. John Paul II
- Morning Prayer
- The Apostles' Creed
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Pope John Paul II
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Cecilia
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.