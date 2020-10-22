 Skip to content

Can a Catholic vote for Joe Biden? Fr. Meek warns we are staring into the abyss

We must vote with an informed conscience.

Fr. Ed Meeks has a warning for all Catholics. 

Fr. Meeks warns us about voting for leftist candidates.

Highlights

By Marshall Connolly (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
10/22/2020 (1 hour ago)

Published in Politics & Policy

Keywords: Fr. Ed Meeks, Staring into the abyss, Joe Biden, vote, Catholic

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Fr. Ed Meek has a warning for all Catholics who may be contemplating a vote for Joe Biden. 

Listen to this excerpt (video above) from his homily and pray before you make your final decision. There's much at stake in this election, and we must vote with an informed, Catholic conscience. 

