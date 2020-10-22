Can a Catholic vote for Joe Biden? Fr. Meek warns we are staring into the abyss

Fr. Ed Meeks has a warning for all Catholics.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Fr. Ed Meek has a warning for all Catholics who may be contemplating a vote for Joe Biden.

Listen to this excerpt (video above) from his homily and pray before you make your final decision. There's much at stake in this election, and we must vote with an informed, Catholic conscience.