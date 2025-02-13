 Skip to content

Pope Francis Rebukes Vice President JD Vance's Ordo Amoris Interpretation on Immigration

A recent letter from Pope Francis to the U.S. bishops has sparked a significant debate over the application of Catholic teaching on love and compassion, particularly as it pertains to immigration. The controversy centers around Vice President JD Vance's use of the term "ordo amoris," or "rightly-ordered love," in defending President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which many have criticized for their stance on mass deportations. In the letter, Pope Francis expressed concern over the current treatment of migrants and offered a critique of the way the concept of love is being applied in the political sphere.

An AI-generated image of Pope Francis and JD Vance (Grok).

By Abigail James
2/13/2025 (1 hour ago)

Published in U.S.

Keywords: Immigration, JD Vance, Ordo Amoris, Pope Francis, US Bishops

