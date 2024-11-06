We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Embracing Peace and Unity in a Time of Division
FREE Catholic Classes
With every election, divisions within the country often come to the forefront. This election cycle has highlighted concerns about unity, both within the U.S. and within communities. For Catholics, such division offers a call to renew our commitment to unity and peace. In his 2020 encyclical Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis writes, "Peace is not merely the absence of war but a tireless commitment--especially on the part of those of us charged with greater responsibility--to recognize, protect, and concretely restore the dignity of our brothers and sisters" (FT 256).
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Highlights
11/6/2024 (1 hour ago)
Published in U.S.
Keywords: Presidential Election, U.S. President, 2024 Election, Donald Trump
As Catholics, we are encouraged to be peacemakers, actively seeking ways to foster dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation within our communities. In this post-election season, let us remember the words of St. Paul in his letter to the Philippians: "Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near" (Philippians 4:5). We can take this opportunity to reach out to those with whom we may disagree, recognizing the shared dignity and humanity we each possess as children of God.
Above all, Catholics are invited to enter this new chapter of leadership with hearts open to prayer and advocacy. Let us pray for President Trump and all those in government, that they may be guided by wisdom, prudence, and compassion as they work to address the challenges facing the nation. Our prayers should extend to all who may feel vulnerable or uncertain about the future, that they may find support and encouragement from their communities and from the Church.
In addition to prayer, we are called to engage actively in advocacy, rooted in love and concern for the common good. Whether it is in the realms of pro-life advocacy, social justice, economic equality, or environmental stewardship, the Church calls us to be active witnesses to Christ's love in the public square. Let us continue to advocate for policies and initiatives that reflect the Gospel values of mercy, justice, and love for our neighbor.
The results of the 2024 presidential election mark the beginning of a new chapter in American history. As we look forward, let us do so with an unwavering commitment to our faith, embracing the call to be a light to the world. This means living out our beliefs through active charity, engagement, and witness, no matter the political climate.
In times of uncertainty, we can find solace in the enduring words of Christ, who reminds us, "Take courage; it is I. Do not be afraid" (Matthew 14:27). Let us move forward with courage, faith, and a renewed commitment to the common good, striving always to be instruments of peace and justice in the world. Through prayer, action, and hope, we can work together to bring about a society that reflects the compassion and love of our Lord, regardless of political changes.
May God bless and guide our leaders, and may He give each of us the strength to serve our communities and our nation with faith and charity.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Your support makes stories like this possible!
Catholic Online is completely donor supported, allowing us to report on what truly is happening in the world, free of charge and uncensored. A donation to Catholic Online will ensure millions around the world can continue to come to our site to find the faith people are so desperately searching for in life.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Embracing Peace and Unity in a Time of Division
-
The 'Black Legend': Historian Argues Anti-Catholic Bias in Spanish Conquest Narratives
-
This Catholic Hero Who Fought Against Communism Should Be Released Immediately
-
Entrance to the Underworld Discovered Beneath Ancient Zapotec Site in Mexico
-
All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day: A Celebration
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, November 07, 2024
- St. Achillas: Saint of the Day for Thursday, November 07, 2024
- Prayer for Holy Week: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, November 07, 2024
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, November 06, 2024
- St. Leonard: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, November 06, 2024
- Prayer for a Sick Person: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.