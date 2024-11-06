Embracing Peace and Unity in a Time of Division

With every election, divisions within the country often come to the forefront. This election cycle has highlighted concerns about unity, both within the U.S. and within communities. For Catholics, such division offers a call to renew our commitment to unity and peace. In his 2020 encyclical Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis writes, "Peace is not merely the absence of war but a tireless commitment--especially on the part of those of us charged with greater responsibility--to recognize, protect, and concretely restore the dignity of our brothers and sisters" (FT 256).

As Catholics, we are encouraged to be peacemakers, actively seeking ways to foster dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation within our communities. In this post-election season, let us remember the words of St. Paul in his letter to the Philippians: "Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near" (Philippians 4:5). We can take this opportunity to reach out to those with whom we may disagree, recognizing the shared dignity and humanity we each possess as children of God.

Above all, Catholics are invited to enter this new chapter of leadership with hearts open to prayer and advocacy. Let us pray for President Trump and all those in government, that they may be guided by wisdom, prudence, and compassion as they work to address the challenges facing the nation. Our prayers should extend to all who may feel vulnerable or uncertain about the future, that they may find support and encouragement from their communities and from the Church.

In addition to prayer, we are called to engage actively in advocacy, rooted in love and concern for the common good. Whether it is in the realms of pro-life advocacy, social justice, economic equality, or environmental stewardship, the Church calls us to be active witnesses to Christ's love in the public square. Let us continue to advocate for policies and initiatives that reflect the Gospel values of mercy, justice, and love for our neighbor.

The results of the 2024 presidential election mark the beginning of a new chapter in American history. As we look forward, let us do so with an unwavering commitment to our faith, embracing the call to be a light to the world. This means living out our beliefs through active charity, engagement, and witness, no matter the political climate.

In times of uncertainty, we can find solace in the enduring words of Christ, who reminds us, "Take courage; it is I. Do not be afraid" (Matthew 14:27). Let us move forward with courage, faith, and a renewed commitment to the common good, striving always to be instruments of peace and justice in the world. Through prayer, action, and hope, we can work together to bring about a society that reflects the compassion and love of our Lord, regardless of political changes.

May God bless and guide our leaders, and may He give each of us the strength to serve our communities and our nation with faith and charity.

