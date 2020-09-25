Our Hope is in God: First ever Prayer March on Washington to take place Saturday

All over the United States right now, people are hurting. People are hurting over racial discriminations, loss of jobs due to quarantine, and loss of lives from the global pandemic. For the first time in a long time, many of us are facing a time of uncertainty and fear.

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - With all that's going on today, the timing of the very first Prayer March in Washington is perfect.

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, is inviting all Americans to join him in for a prayer march on the National Mall on Saturday, September 26 to pray for God to heal our land.

"America is in trouble and in distress but we have hope -- our hope is in Almighty God," expressed Graham. "This is why we are asking men and women across this country to join together and do the most important thing we can do -- pray in the name of Jesus Christ. Our families and churches can show all of Washington -- and the nation -- that we believe in the power of prayer and need more of God in America, not less. Our hope isn't in Republicans or Democrats. Our hope is in God."

The powerful event begins at noon at the Lincoln Memorial and will end at the U.S. Capitol, in a 1.8 mile route with pauses at seven different locations for focused prayers on our nations' key issues today.

"There are lots of loud voices these days," stated Stephen Rhoads, vice president of church ministries for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, according to The Daily Caller News Foundation. But the group aims to "have a peaceful, holy moment of consecration and repentance to heal our land."

There will be no microphones at this event or audio amplification, according to the Prayer March's official website.

Franklin Graham is following in his father's footsteps in initiating this prayer march. In 1952, Billy Graham stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and called for a national day of prayer.

"Surely a crowd of many thousands gathering beneath the great dome of the Capitol of the United States to pledge their allegiance to Almighty God and petition Him for divine help at this crucial hour is a most significant event," Billy Graham said from the Capitol that day 48 years ago.

From there, President Harry Truman signed the National Day of Prayer into law.

Americans need to come together now, more than ever, to call on God for help.