We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Teen arrested for Planned Parenthood attack in Delaware
FREE Catholic Classes
By CNA News
1/8/2020 (46 minutes ago)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
An 18-year-old man is being held in custody and is charged with federal crimes after he allegedly threw an incendiary device at a Planned Parenthood location in Newark, Delaware early on Friday, Jan. 3.
Highlights
By CNA News
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
1/8/2020 (46 minutes ago)
Published in U.S.
Keywords: ABORTION, WILMINGTON, DEL., US
Wilmington, Del., (CNA) - An 18-year-old man is being held in custody and is charged with federal crimes after he allegedly threw an incendiary device at a Planned Parenthood location in Newark, Delaware early on Friday, Jan. 3.
Samuel James Gulick, of Middletown, Delaware, was arrested on Saturday, Jan 4, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware. Gulick was arrested by the FBI and will have a detention hearing on Friday, Jan. 10.
Guilick is charged with "maliciously damaging a building used in interstate commerce through the use of fire or destructive device," "intentionally damaging a facility that provides reproductive health services," and "possession of an unregistered destructive device under the National Firearms Act."
According to the release, shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Guilick spray-painted the words "Deus Vult," a Chi Rho, and a Marian symbol on the outside of the Planned Parenthood. He then threw a lit object at the window of the facility.
"The object then exploded and Gulick ran away," said the release. "The fire burned for approximately one minute before self-extinguishing."
The facility's front window and porch were damaged by the explosion and fire. The site was closed at the time of the incident.
According to Planned Parenthood's website, the Newark location does not provide abortions on-site, but does offer abortion referrals. The Newark location is the only one of Delaware's three Planned Parenthood facilities that does not provide abortion services.
Gulick was captured after surveillance video spotted his car leaving the scene. The FBI also found Guilick's social media postings, which include posts using the words "Deus Vult" and "several anti-abortion posts."
"Deus Vult" or "Deus lo vult" is a Latin phrase that means "God wills it." It was a battle cry of the First Crusade, and was reportedly used in a speech by Pope Urban II in 1095 at the Council of Clermont. In that speech, Urban II instructed that "Deus lo vult" be used as "this one cry raised by all the soldiers of God." In recent years, the term has been popularized online through the use of meme imagery.
The most serious charge faced by Guilick, damaging a facility that provides reproductive health services, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Guilick is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office release.
Ruth Lytle-Barnaby, chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Delaware, told the New York Times that Guilick's actions were "an act of domestic terrorism and a blatant attack on reproductive health." She theorized that Guilick had been "emboldened" by the current presidential administration.
The Diocese of Wilmington, the only Catholic diocese in the state of Delaware, did not respond to CNA in time for publication.
---
'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'
Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK
More U.S.
Teen arrested for Planned Parenthood attack in Delaware Watch
An 18-year-old man is being held in custody and is charged with federal crimes after he allegedly threw an incendiary device at a Planned ... continue reading
Wyoming legislator seeks to repeal death penalty Watch
A Wyoming lawmaker intends to introduce a bill to repeal capital punishment in the state when the legislative session begins next month. ... continue reading
Archbishop calls for prayer, solidarity after Puerto Rico earthquakes Watch
In the wake of a series of earthquakes that left at least one dead, multiple injured and some 300,000 without water in Puerto Rico, ... continue reading
Texas appeals court orders continued treatment for gravely ill child Watch
A Texas appeals court ordered Friday that a hospital continue medical treatment for Tinslee Lewis, a terminally ill child in Fort Worth, ... continue reading
New York governor announces $45 million marked for security at religious schools Watch
During a solidarity march with the Jewish community of New York, which suffered numerous attacks during the week of Hanukkah last month, ... continue reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
- Padre Nuestro - Our Father (Lord's Prayer)
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Hail Mary
- A Prayer for World Peace (prayer for World Peace, 1978)
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Angelus
- Hail, Holy Queen
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Thorfinn
- St. Catherine of Siena
- St. Joseph
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.