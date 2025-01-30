 Skip to content

Hostages Freed from Gaza Amid Ceasefire

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Middle East
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

In the midst of a volatile conflict between Israel and Hamas, the release of hostages offers a glimmer of hope for reconciliation and the restoration of human dignity. As part of a ceasefire agreement, eight more hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were freed, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals. According to BBC reports, these individuals were handed over to the Red Cross before being transferred to Israeli forces and taken to Israel, marking a crucial step toward peace amidst ongoing tension.

Read more of this article on Catholic Online News here >>

Highlights

By Abigail James
1/30/2025 (2 days ago)

Published in Middle East

Keywords: Gaza, Gaza hostage, Hamas, Hostage, Israel-Hamas Conflict, Israeli Ceasefire, Israeli Hostage

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Journey with the Messiah â€“ Bringing Jesus' Words to Life
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Poland to Build One of the World's Tallest Virgin Mary Statues

Daily Catholic

Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.