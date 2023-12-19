White House Expresses Concerns Over Reported Killings at Gaza Church
The White House National Security Council has voiced apprehensions regarding the reported killing of two Christian civilian women at Gaza's sole Catholic church. Despite expressing specific concerns about the incident, the White House remains confident that the Israeli military is not intentionally targeting civilians in Gaza as part of its war objectives.
Photo credit: Will Porada
12/19/2023 (1 hour ago)
Published in Middle East
Keywords: White House, National Security Council, Gaza, Christian women, Israeli Defense Forces, civilian casualties
According to a statement from Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem on December 16, two Christian women were allegedly murdered by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sniper inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza. The majority of Christian families had sought refuge in the church since the onset of the war.
John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesman, confirmed that the administration had raised the incident with Israeli authorities. Kirby urged Israeli forces to exercise caution and precision to minimize civilian casualties, emphasizing that the ideal number of casualties is zero. He differentiated the Israeli approach from that of Putin and Hamas, stating that civilian harm is not a deliberate war aim for Israel.
Contrary to the accusations, the IDF has denied responsibility for the deaths, asserting that no reports of civilians being injured or killed were raised when church representatives contacted them about nearby explosions. Vatican News identified the victims as Samar Anton and her mother, Nahida Anton.
Pope Francis, in his Sunday Angelus, strongly condemned the reported killings, labeling the Israeli military's actions as "terrorism." Despite previous praise for the IDF's efforts to limit civilian casualties and provide humanitarian aid, Kirby reiterated the White House's deep concern about the church incident. He emphasized ongoing communication with Israeli counterparts and the absence of evidence suggesting that the Israelis are intentionally targeting innocent people as a tactical necessity in the conflict.
