We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Pope prays for Philippines, struck by deadly Christmas Day typhoon
FREE Catholic Classes
By Hannah Brockhaus
12/26/2019 (59 minutes ago)
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
Pope Francis Thursday prayed for the people of the Philippines, who were hit Christmas Day by a typhoon which has killed more than a dozen people and caused extensive damage.
Pope Francis
Highlights
By Hannah Brockhaus
Catholic Online (https://www.catholic.org)
12/26/2019 (59 minutes ago)
Published in Asia Pacific
Keywords: POPE FRANCIS - ANGELUS, VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Vatican City, (CNA) - Pope Francis Thursday prayed for the people of the Philippines, who were hit Christmas Day by a typhoon which has killed more than a dozen people and caused extensive damage.
"I join in the pain that hit the dear population of the Philippines because of the typhoon Phanfone," the pope said Dec. 26, at the end of his Angelus address.
Typhoon Phanfone first struck the Eastern Samar province of the Philippines as a Category 1 hurricane Dec. 24, continuing across the islands of the Eastern Visayas region into southern Luzon and Western Visayas Dec. 25.
According to CNN, at least 16 people have been killed and around 2,351 people affected. Over 1,600 people are in evacuation centers.
The rain and extreme winds have led to flooding and power outages, and caused massive destruction to homes, roads, trees, and electricity pylons in the majority Catholic region.
Pope Francis invited the 25,000 people present in St. Peter's Square to pray a Hail Mary for the Filipino people, "whom I love so much."
"I pray for the numerous victims, for the injured and for their families," he said.
In his message, Francis wished pilgrims to Italy the "joy of Christmas that fills our hearts even today," that it would "arouse in everyone the desire to contemplate Jesus in the cave of the manger, to then serve him and love him in our brothers, especially the most needy."
He also noted that he has received many Christmas wishes from Rome and from other parts of the world during the last few days, and he is not able to answer each individually.
"But I pray for each one," he said. "Therefore I express my sincere thanks to you and everyone today, especially for the gift of prayer that many of you have promised to do: thank you very much."
"Happy feast of St. Stephen," he closed, noting the day's celebration of the Church's first martyr.
---
'Help Give every Student and Teacher FREE resources for a world-class Moral Catholic Education'
Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK
More Asia Pacific
Pope prays for Philippines, struck by deadly Christmas Day typhoon Watch
Pope Francis Thursday prayed for the people of the Philippines, who were hit Christmas Day by a typhoon which has killed more than a dozen ... continue reading
For the U.S. military, a tense Christmas passes without event Watch
Some of the U.S. military's surveillance assets and personnel spent Christmas on duty, waiting for a possible missile launch from North ... continue reading
Philippines quake victims need water, aid, prayer Watch
After a southern Philippines earthquake killed at least nine and displaced thousands of people on Monday, survivors emphasized their need ... continue reading
Evangelization begins with listening, Cardinal Tagle says Watch
Listening is the first step in evangelization, the newly-appointed prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples said ... continue reading
Amid terrorism fears in Indonesia, heavy security planned for Christmas Watch
Authorities in Indonesia are expected to deploy 160,000 security personnel to ensure Christmas and New Year's celebrations safe, according ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Stephen
- St. John the Apostle
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Christopher
Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.