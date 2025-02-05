 Skip to content

Santa Muerte: A Dangerous Deviation from Catholic Faith and the Sanctity of Life

In recent years, a troubling trend has emerged in Ecuador, where the veneration of Santa Muerte -- a Mexican "death saint" -- has taken root in the criminal underworld. Santa Muerte, depicted as a skeleton draped in a cloak, is now becoming a symbol for gang members and drug traffickers who believe the saint will protect them from arrest or help them achieve their illicit goals. This practice is not only dangerous but also deeply contrary to Catholic teachings, which hold that saints are to be venerated for their sanctity and holiness, not for their association with death and destruction.

(Wikimedia Commons)

(Wikimedia Commons)

By Abigail James
2/5/2025 (12 minutes ago)

