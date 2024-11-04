Entrance to the Underworld Discovered Beneath Ancient Zapotec Site in Mexico

In a remarkable discovery, archaeologists have uncovered an extensive underground network of tunnels beneath Mitla, a historic site in southern Mexico revered by the ancient Zapotec civilization as the "entrance to the underworld." Using advanced geophysical technology, a team from the ARX Project mapped hidden chambers and tunnels as deep as 30 meters below the Church of San Pablo Apostol, which was built atop Zapotec ruins after the Spanish razed the city in the 16th century.



The discovery aligns with historical accounts, particularly those from 17th-century priest Francisco de Burgoa, who described an ominous labyrinth beneath Mitla. According to Burgoa, Zapotec kings were buried in opulent chambers filled with gold, jewels, and intricately adorned bodies clutching weapons, each ready to guard the passage to Lyobaa, the Zapotec underworld. These tombs were said to lead to "dark and gruesome" rooms used to dispose of war victims.

Mitla, translated as "place of the dead," was a hub for Pitao Bezelao, the Zapotec god of death. The Zapotec people believed this site held powerful connections to the afterlife, and many generations revered its sacred purpose. The ARX Project's leader, Marco Vigato, explained that the tunnels discovered beneath the church could connect various Zapotec sacred sites, including ceremonial plazas and burial chambers for royalty and high priests.

Researchers used a mix of ground-penetrating radar, electric resistivity tomography, and seismic noise tomography to reveal these ancient passageways. These methods allowed them to model underground structures, confirming that the cavities beneath Mitla contain extensive architectural remnants possibly dating back thousands of years.

Although the exact age of the tunnels remains unclear, some artifacts in Mitla date as far back as 10,000 years. The ARX team aims to validate their findings with traditional archaeological methods to determine whether the site holds ancient artifacts that might provide a deeper insight into Zapotec religious practices and their concept of the underworld. The discovery of Mitla's hidden underworld is not only a testament to the Zapotec civilization's rich legacy but also a thrilling reminder that history's secrets often lie just beneath the surface.

