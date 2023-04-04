The Religious Symbolism of Easter Bread

As an Italian Catholic, Easter bread holds a special place in my heart and in my faith. For me, this traditional bread is not just an amazing treat, but also a symbol of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



span style="font-size: 1rem;">During Holy Week, all of the Italian women in my neighborhood of Ozone Park, Queens, would spend their days baking this beautiful and delicious sweet bread. Even though we all made the Pane di Pasqua we were sure to share it with all the neighbors because we believed ours was the best.

If you are wondering what Easter Bread looks like, it is a braided sweet bread with colored eggs baked into the braids. As I bake Easter bread this year, I am reminded of the deep religious significance of this tradition. The bread itself represents the body of Christ, which was broken for us on the cross. The eggs, with their hard outer shell and new life within, symbolize the resurrection of Jesus and the hope of new life he offers us.

This symbolism is not lost on Italian Catholics, for whom Easter bread is a cherished part of our religious and cultural heritage. We gather with family and friends to break bread together, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, and to give thanks for the new life and hope he brings.But Easter bread is not just a symbol of our faith; it is also a reminder of the importance of community and family. The act of baking and sharing Easter bread is a way for us to come together and to strengthen the bonds that unite us as a community of believers.

This year the bread holds a new meaning to me. The eggs not only represent a new life with Jesus but also the importance of a new life within a mother's womb. The belief that all life is to be cherished from the womb to the tomb is so beautifully demonstrated in the Easter Bread. The baking of the eggs into the braid of three strands of dough represent not only the Father, The Son and the Holy Spirit but also a mother, a father and Jesus wrapping their protection around the eggs that represent the baby in the womb.

In this way, Easter bread represents the very essence of our Catholic faith: The belief in the resurrection of Jesus, the hope of new life, the sanctity of life and the importance of community and family.

So as we bake and enjoy Easter bread this season, let us remember its deep religious significance and the message of hope and new life that it brings. And let us be reminded as Catholics of the importance of community, family, and the protection of life.

Easter Blessings to you all and Bon Appetit.

Theresa Watson is the executive manager of Priests for Life, and co-anchor of ProLife Prime Time News.