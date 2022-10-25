Montana Ranch and Cattle is giving away FREE meat!
Yes, this is for real. Montana Ranch and Cattle is giving away free meat.
In these difficult economic times, food insecurity is on the rise. That's why Montana Ranch and Cattle is giving back to the community a half-ton of premium quality 'Tombstone' Ground Beef.
Data from the feds shows that food prices are up 11.4% over last year. That's the largest annual increase since May, 1979. Grocery prices are up 13.5% over the same period. In our local community, 13.7% of all households struggle with food insecurity. That's 27.5% higher than the national average. Children suffer the most, with a food insecurity rate of 20.7%, a shocking 41.8% higher than the national average.
All these statistics mean local residents, especially children, aren't getting the nutrition they need to remain healthy and thrive. That's expensive to everyone. It's in nobody's interests to have families forced to make impossible choices between gasoline, utilities, healthcare, and food.
To support our local community, we are giving away a half-ton of our premium 'Tombstone' Ground Beef. Each family that comes to Montana Ranch and Cattle and requests it, will be given one free pound of beef, no other purchase necessary.
And this is just the start. In the future we plan to give away a lot more beef to those in need in our local community.
Unlike big ranchers and corporations, Montana Ranch and Cattle is under no obligation to maximize profits for shareholders. Instead, we maximize value by providing customers with 'The Greatest Meat on Earth,' and by giving all our profits back to the community in one form or another. Whether through education or direct giving, we are committed to service.
To learn more about this giveaway, and how you can get your free pound of beef, please visit this link.
