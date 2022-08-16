Are these the Greatest Recipes on Earth?

Montana Ranch and Cattle raises 'The Greatest Meat on Earth' but we know there's more to a memorable dining experience than just beef. That's why when you visit Montanaranchandcattle.com, you'll find dozens of amazing recipes that pair perfectly with our beef.





Our recipes provide the best instructions to prepare 'The Greatest Meat on Earth' and they provide serving suggestions for sides, desserts and more.

Do you like guac? Who doesn't! There's a recipe for that. Perhaps you'd rather have an artichoke dip? With the easy-to-follow recipe from Montana Ranch and Cattle, anyone can succeed, even if you've never made artichoke dip before. There's even a sweet and spicy mango salsa recipe that you'll finish before the main dish is served.



How about a strawberry spinach summer salad? A great salad is easy to make and always compliments a great steak. Prefer soup? Who isn't warmed by a bowl of broccoli cheddar?

Are you looking for nutritious sides? Honey roasted carrots are a great way to get kids to eat some veggies without fuss, and they're healthy too! Of course, we have recipes for steak fries, grilled potatoes, roasted potatoes, baked potatoes, and even kettle chips and the creamiest French onion dip.

The main attraction is 'The Greatest Meat on Earth' and for that we have recipes for a wide selection of cuts. Steaks, burgers, tacos, taquitos, stew, even stroganoff. The only hard part is deciding which one.

Sure, a Tombstone Burger is great, and a Bunkhouse Top Sirloin always hits the spot. But we like sweet endings too, so there's a recipe for a Rich and Moist Molten Lava Cake that will make you want to eat dessert first. Fudge, brownies, cobbler, cinnamon rolls, and even ice cream will give you the satisfying ending you crave.

Head on over to MontanaRanchandCattle.com to see what recipes will make your next dinner one to remember!