Montana Ranch and Cattle Company is boosting support for Catholic education his month with a 20% OFF sale. (Use the code MRC20 at checkout!)





To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.



Help Now >





Montana Ranch and Cattle Company donates ALL of its operating profits to support Catholic education, and this month they are boosting support with a special sale. By offering an unprecedented 20% off on 'The Greatest Meat on Earth,' they hope to attract new customers like you, who will feel good knowing they are shaping the future with every delicious bite.

Montana Ranch and Cattle Company is a family owned and operated business that has a mission to support Catholic education. This isn't a new practice, but rather the continuation of a tradition that dates back to the time of the California Missions. The California Missions raised cattle, as many as a quarter-million head, to support their missionary activities. Chief among those activities was education.

The family behind Montana Ranch and Cattle has been in the business since 1836, and they have always focused on service and sustainability. By avoiding the temptation to turn to industrial methods of ranching, Montana Ranch and Cattle can pride itself on a pristine record of ethics and sustainability. All their cattle of grass-fed, ethically and humanely treated. There are no antibiotics, steroids, or growth hormones used, and the meat is hand-cut and packaged in-house. This ensures you get the world's ultimate, dry-aged beef that's packed with flavor and nutrients.

For a limited time, Montana Ranch and Cattle is hosting a sale, where customers can enjoy 20% off all meat products. Just use the promo code, MRC20 at checkout.

Enjoy 20% OFF with PROMO CODE MRC20!

You can visit Montana Ranch and Cattle Company by going to their website at www.montanaranchandcattle.com, and you can shop for a wide variety of hand cut selections. You can also shop in their country store, or check out their recipes which include beverages and desserts that pair perfectly with your dinner.