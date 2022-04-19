How Montana Ranch and Cattle Improves Animal Welfare

Beef is our business, so animal welfare is important to us. Our family has over 180 years of ranching experience. We know pasture-raised beef is best.





In nature, cattle graze on grasses and other forms of natural brush. This provides the best mix of nutrients for natural growth and development. It results in beef that looks and tastes better.

Cattle have specialized digestive systems for grazing on pasture. Their natural habits allow them to extract the right mix of nutrients from their forage. Life on the open range is also less stressful. We provide shelter for hot and cold weather, and calving. We also ensure water is available. But our cattle do well on their own because they are living as nature intended.

They also benefit the grasslands. Their presence is restorative. Cattle help aerate the soil, and they provide natural fertilizer. They cut back tall grasses, making way for next season's growth.

Cattle that are fed grain can suffer. When they consume grass, their digestive system does a better job neutralizing acid. Grain does not have the same effect. Instead, cattle can experience an excess of acid. This can lead to suffering, and even internal damage or death.



There's no need for hormones or chemicals to promote growth. That's important because the effective residue of these can agents remain in the food you eat. As people, we don't need these chemicals in our food. Unnatural conditions stress cattle. That causes them to release hormones that can affect the quality of your beef.

We believe pasture-raised beef is better than beef raised under industrial schemes. It may cost us more, and take longer, but in our opinion, itâ€ s significantly more ethical. These practices restore the environment and produce a superior cut of meat that looks and tastes better.

Doing things right is why we've remained in business for over 180 years. Now, you can enjoy the benefit of that experience, from our ranch, to your table.