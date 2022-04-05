In nature, everything is cyclical. For example, grass feeds cattle, and in return cattle fertilize the grass. Industrial ranching, breaks this cycle, forcing cattle into unnatural, industrial settings. Instead of green pastures, cattle live on sprawling feedlots. Too many cattle flatten and destroys the grass. When the grass dies, the soil loosens and dries, turning into dust. The cattle stir dust and droppings into clouds. The industrial environment harms the soil, the air, and the quality of your meat.





To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.



Help Now >





Sustainable Regenerative Ranching does the opposite. By pasturing fewer cattle on open, grassy fields, we can restore the natural cycle. The cattle graze on the grass, then drop fertilized seeds as they go. Rain gives life to the next year's grass. The cattle, enjoy an unstressed life of grazing, as nature intended. Land ruined by industrial application can regenerate in this way.



As grass grows, it absorbs carbon from the atmosphere. Methane returns to storage in the soil. Waterways become restored, and local communities revitalize.

Our customers enjoy unforgettable dining experiences while helping to restore nature. It's a win for our cattle, for us, and for you, our discriminating customer.

Montana Ranch and Cattle Company raises all its cattle on pastureland. And you don't have to worry about hormones, pesticides, or other chemicals in your meat. Of course, this means our cattle take longer to come to market, but this makes for a superior cut of meat. This is the difference you enjoy when you buy the Greatest Beef in the World!

We are the new model for beef production. We are different than any other beef company.