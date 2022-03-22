The Health Benefits of Pasture Raised Beef

You are what you eat. Common sense tells us that people who eat healthy foods, packed with nutrients enjoy longer, healthier lives. And now, there's a growing body of research that confirms this.



Studies performed on pasture-raised beef indicates that it's better for consumers' health than grain fed beef. In addition to being lower in calories and total fat, pasture-raised foods have higher levels of vitamins and a healthier balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fats than conventional meat and dairy products. Remember, this is your food we are talking about. How your food is raised always affects your body.

Studies show grass-fed milk contains as much as five times the conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) (a healthy fatty acid as milk from grain fed cows, while grass-fed meat has been shown to contain 200 to 500 percent more CLA as a proportion of total fatty acids than grain fed meat.

These factors translate into several benefits for you and those you love. For one, it means your food looks better, tastes better, and it's more nutritious. Smaller portions will be more filling because the body is getting a nutrient-dense meal, instead of one packed with fillers. And it means a healthier you.

Montana Ranch and Cattle beef is healthier because it contains more nutrients your body needs, and none of the artificial chemicals it doesn't.

At Montana Ranch and Cattle, we've known this truth for decades. And while science is catching up to us, it feels good to be right. And now, that good feeling can be yours.

Use the button below to learn more about Montana Ranch and Cattle Company and try a better cut of beef in your home.