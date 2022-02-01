We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Great Beef from a Different Kind of Company
FREE Catholic Classes
Montana Ranch and Cattle Company is different. Our purpose is to provide 'The Greatest Meat on Earth.' How exactly do we do this?
Highlights
2/1/2022 (38 minutes ago)
Published in Home & Food
Keywords: Montana Ranch and Cattle Company, Beef, Cow, Steak, Greatest Meat on Earth
Since 1836, we have proudly raised our cattle, ethically and sustainably on the open range.
Most store-bought meats are produced on an industrial scale, with methods that are focused on profits, not quality. Visit any feedlot and you'll instantly see the issues with such an approach. Its sole purpose is to put beef onto plates and make money. There is little attention to quality or taste.
We believe the meats we produce deserve a certain respect. We source our beef from small, family farms instead of industrial operations. We only accept cattle from ranchers who raise their animals on wide-open ranches where cattle can graze on sweet, rain watered grass. This directly affects the taste, texture, and quality of the beef. Next, we use a select butcher to hand-cut each steak. We only offer prime cuts that are the most tender, juicy, and mouth-watering. Each cut is aged using centuries old techniques. We do not rush to market, the goal quality not speed.
Only after inspecting and certifying each cut do we pack and ship your custom order, fresh to your door.
Why do we do this when we could make a lot more by using industrial techniques? It's because we care. We care about the animals we raise. And we care about you, our customers. We appreciate the difference a good cut of meat makes. We understand that families gather to enjoy a great meal. We don't just provide a steak or roast. We provide an experience that you will taste and remember.
It hasn't been easy to stay in business for 186 years, especially when the pressure to chase profits over quality is so strong. But if we had given in to that, we wouldn't be here today. It's been a long ride, and we're excited you've found us.
Shop the Greatest Meat on Earth now!
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
Help Now
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Brigid of Ireland
- St. John Bosco
- St. Blaise
- St. Damien of Molokai
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.