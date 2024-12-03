This Giving Tuesday: Help Rebuild After an Attempt to Silence Us

As the world comes together for Giving Tuesday, we invite you to join a mission that touches hearts, changes lives, and spreads the Gospel to the farthest corners of the earth. At Catholic Online School, a project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, we've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of faith-based education. Today, we need your help to ensure this vital mission continues.



For over 30 years, Catholic Online has provided free resources to parishes, schools, and individuals worldwide. From daily scripture readings to a robust Catholic Online School, our mission has been simple: to make authentic Catholic teachings accessible to all, regardless of location or resources.



1.35 million students enrolled: Catholic Online School is the largest Catholic online school in the world, with students in 193 countries.

Daily readings viewed by 100 million people: Our scripture resources inspire Catholics globally.

Over 7,000 faith-based lessons: These video courses educate and empower learners of all ages.

RCIA classes and sacramental preparation: Over 275 adult classes guide individuals on their journey into the Catholic faith.

Your generosity has made all of this possible.

This year has not been without its trials. Earlier, our websites were targeted by powerful forces that sought to erase three decades of hard work. In a single night, critical resources like our Catholic Library, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online School were taken offline.



Through God's grace and the unwavering dedication of our small team, we rebuilt. But the attack left us financially vulnerable, cutting us off from two months of critical support.

Now, as we rebuild and grow, we're asking for your help.

With your support, we aim to:



Complete our Marriage Preparation and Grade-Level Religious Education courses.

Develop a mobile app for easier access to lessons.

Expand outreach to parishes and priests in need of resources.

Continue building free, world-class education for Catholics everywhere.

Each of these initiatives will bring us closer to our mission of evangelizing the world, as Christ commanded: â€˝Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations" (Matthew 28:19).

How You Can Help

This Giving Tuesday, we're setting an ambitious goal: to ensure the sustainability and growth of Catholic Online School. Your donation will help us:

Maintain and expand free educational resources.

Reach underserved communities with the Gospel.

Empower the next generation of Catholic leaders.

Every dollar you give is a direct investment in the future of the Church.

Today, we invite you to join us in this vital work. Whether it's $5, $50, or $500, your gift makes a difference.

Together, we can ensure that Catholic education remains accessible to all who seek it, spreading faith, hope, and love to every corner of the globe.