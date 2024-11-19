How to Make Your Thanksgiving a True Catholic 'Feast' Day

Thanksgiving may not be a traditional Catholic feast day, but it's a day that lends itself beautifully to the values and traditions of our faith. After all, gratitude is central to our relationship with God, and this holiday gives us a perfect opportunity to express it in meaningful ways. By blending Catholic customs and historical reflections, you can transform Thanksgiving into a celebration of faith, family, and thankfulness.

Here are four ways to make your Thanksgiving truly Catholic this year:

1. Begin Your Day with Thanksgiving in the Eucharist

The word Eucharist comes from the Greek for "thanksgiving," and there's no better way to start your day of gratitude than by attending Mass. The celebration of the Eucharist reminds us of the ultimate gift God has given us--His Son. Offer your prayers of thanks during Mass and carry that spirit into your day.

Before your Thanksgiving meal, gather your family for a moment of prayer. A beautiful option is to recite the classic grace, "Bless us, O Lord..." and encourage your loved ones to share something they are grateful for this year. Inviting everyone to give thanks aloud can spark heartfelt connections and set the tone for a meaningful day.

2. Reflect on the Real First Thanksgiving

The story of Thanksgiving often begins with the Pilgrims' feast in 1621, but history reveals an earlier celebration of gratitude infused with Catholic faith. In 1565, a Spanish expedition led by Pedro Menendez de Aviles arrived in what is now St. Augustine, Florida.

Accompanied by Franciscan friars, the settlers celebrated a Mass of thanksgiving as they reached the New World safely. Afterward, they shared a meal with the local Timucua people. This moment, steeped in faith and cultural exchange, offers a deeply Catholic lens through which to view Thanksgiving.

3. Honor St. Martin of Tours

St. Martin of Tours, whose feast day is November 11, offers a uniquely Catholic tie to the Thanksgiving season. Known for his legendary act of charity--cutting his cloak in half to share with a beggar--St. Martin inspires us to consider how we can show generosity to those in need during this time of abundance.

The traditional Martinmas celebration featured roasted goose, seasonal vegetables, and wine, much like the modern Thanksgiving meal. Some historians even suggest that this feast influenced the American tradition of roasting turkey! Including a small tribute to St. Martin--perhaps by supporting a local charity or performing an act of kindness--can deepen the spiritual meaning of your holiday.

4. Learn from the Charity of Squanto

Squanto, the Native American who famously aided the Pilgrims, lived a life marked by extraordinary forgiveness and generosity. Captured and enslaved by Europeans, he eventually gained his freedom with the help of Spanish Franciscan friars who not only liberated him but also introduced him to the Catholic faith.

Despite the tragedy of losing his entire community to disease, Squanto chose to help the Pilgrims survive in their new land. His acts of service--teaching them how to grow crops and navigate the area--exemplify the virtues of charity, forgiveness, and selflessness. Reflecting on his story can inspire us to embody these qualities in our own lives, especially during Thanksgiving.

A Holiday of Gratitude and Faith

Thanksgiving is a chance to embrace gratitude, reflect on Catholic history, and honor the virtues that define our faith. Whether you begin your day with Mass, delve into the stories of Catholic thanksgiving, or draw inspiration from saints and historical figures, you'll find countless ways to make this holiday spiritually enriching.

So, gather your loved ones, share a prayer of thanks, and enjoy a feast filled with faith and gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving--and God bless!

