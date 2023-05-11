Canadian Bishops Condemn Suicide for Mentally Ill Patients
FREE Catholic Classes
Canada's Catholic bishops have criticized the Canadian government's plan to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide for mentally ill individuals and have called for increased funding for palliative care.
Highlights
5/11/2023 (27 minutes ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
The Permanent Council of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) released an "Open Letter to the Government of Canada" and a "Message to the Catholic Faithful" on Tuesday regarding the federal legislation that will permit individuals with mental illness to end their lives by March 17, 2024, even if they are not terminally ill.
The CCCB has consistently opposed euthanasia and assisted suicide, which became legal in Canada in June 2016, and has expressed concerns about the ever-expanding list of vulnerable individuals who are eligible for these practices, including those with a sole medical condition of mental illness.
According to the CCCB, expanding access to euthanasia and assisted suicide for mentally ill individuals eliminates any chance of recovery, undermines the universal and inviolable dignity of human life, and harms society's development.
The CCCB has called on the federal and provincial/territorial governments to allocate more resources and funding to mental healthcare and palliative care, emphasizing the importance of witness to life, accompanying the sick, resisting pressure to support or participate in "MAiD," and praying that lawmakers may recognize the harm of permitting such practices.
The bishops stated that extending euthanasia/assisted suicide to mentally ill individuals who may be predisposed to suicide is particularly objectionable, given the inadequacy of accessible and reliable treatment for patients with mental health challenges in Canada. Enabling or assisting in these patients' suicides directly contradicts national suicide prevention strategies and abandons our collective social responsibility to provide them with treatment, support, and hope through therapeutic interventions.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saint of the Day for Thursday, May 11th, 2023
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Female / Women Saints
-
St. Ignatius of Laconi
-
St. Jude Thaddaeus
-
A Prayer to the Blessed Virgin Our Lady of Mount Carmel
-
Saints & Angels
-
Saint Feast Days in May
-
The Apostles' Creed
Pope Francis Discusses Freedom for Migrants on World Day of Migrants and Refugees
-
Canadian Bishops Condemn Suicide for Mentally Ill Patients
-
NOT SATIRE - Canadian Crown Goes Woke, Cross Replaced by Snowflake
-
Vatican Announces New Measures to Protect Minor Children
-
Petition Launched for the Beatification of Fulton Sheen
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Friday, May 12, 2023
- Sts. Nereus & Achilleus: Saint of the Day for Friday, May 12, 2023
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Daily Readings for Thursday, May 11, 2023
- St. Damien of Molokai: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.