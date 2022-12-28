We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Why King Herod's slaughter of the innocents makes some men uncomfortable
FREE Catholic Classes
The account of the Slaughter of the Innocents is only found in Matthew's Gospel. There are no historical records that corroborate the story. Did it really happen?
This Christmas Season, we humbly ask you to join the 2% of readers who give. If everyone reading this right now gave just $5, we'd hit our annual goal in a couple of hours. The price of a cup of coffee is all we ask.Give Now
Highlights
12/28/2022 (59 minutes ago)
Published in Marriage & Family
Keywords: pro-life, priests for life, holy innocents
To help us answer that question, we need to take a closer look at the villain of this tale, the King of Judea at the time, "Herod the Great."
If our only reference point about Herod is Matthew's Gospel, we would rightly view him as a paranoid, homicidal figure. But as the first-century Romano-Jewish historian Josephus tells us, Herod was also a gifted and talented ruler, with some impressive accomplishments during his reign.
Herod's many building projects included the renovation and expansion of the Temple of Jerusalem, as well as water projects and other extensive improvements throughout the city. Over a 12-year period he designed and built the city of Caesarea, the first real port city in Israel, using cutting-edge building technology for the time. Though he unjustly taxed his subjects, and at time lavishly spent their money on his many projects, he was a shrewd politician, and an accomplished builder and city planner.
But King Herod was not so successful at managing his royal family.
This is no surprise as he had 10 wives and a host of sons scheming to rise to the top of the pack to succeed their father. Josephus reveals the bloody palace intrigue of Herod's court: The king murdered three of his sons suspected of treason; he killed his favorite wife and her mom; he drowned a High Priest he didn't like claiming it was an accident, and killed several uncles and a couple of cousins.
As Herod was increasingly ill and near death, he wanted the people of Israel to properly mourn his passing. The king feared many of his subjects would actually rejoice when he died, and that really ticked him off. So he arrested hundreds of the nation's leaders and imprisoned them in one of the stadiums he had built, so they could be slaughtered upon his death, thus ensuring a proper period of public mourning.
Yet, in all his writing about King Herod, the historian Josephus doesn't mention the murder of the innocents we read about in Matthew's gospel.
In Matthew's account, Herod learns from the visiting Magi that their astronomical calculations revealed the birth in the last two years of a new "King of Israel." Herod tells the Magi, "Go and search diligently for the child. When you have found him, bring me word, that I too may go and do him homage." (Matthew 2:8)
Thankfully, the Magi, and Joseph the foster father of Jesus, received Heavenly messages to keep Herod in the dark about the location of Jesus, and warned them to get out of town immediately.
When the king got word of this, he was not happy:
When Herod realized that he had been deceived by the Magi, he became furious. He ordered the massacre of all the boys in Bethlehem and its vicinity two years old and under, in accordance with the time he had ascertained from the Magi. (Matthew 2:16)
So why no mention in the historical accounts of Josephus?
Dr. Paul Maier, a Professor of Ancient History at Western Michigan University, tells us that Bethlehem at the time was a village of 1,500 residents. Dr. Maier shares, "In my actuarial study, Bethlehem at the time wouldn't have had more than about two dozen babies two years old and under --half of them female."
So while this was certainly a shocking tragedy to those traumatized and grieving families, the death of a dozen infants and toddlers was probably not seen as a big story, given the higher rates of infant mortality at the time and the carnage of Herod's reign. This may explain why we don't read of this event in the scrolls of Josephus.
Grieving Fathers
The Gospel account of the slaughter of the innocents has a special significance in our day. When the story is read at your local worship service after the Feast of Christmas, some men in the congregation may experience some powerful feelings of guilt, grief, anger and shame.
Why this reaction?
When warned in a dream, Joseph protected Jesus from the murderous Herod. Fathers who were part of abortion decisions may feel they, unlike Joseph, abandoned their preborn son or daughter to face the slaughter of abortion.
Regardless of the circumstances, men are deeply wounded in their manhood, and their fatherhood, when they participate in the death of their preborn children, or are unable to prevent an abortion they do not want.
This Christmas season, ask your pastor or clergy member to share a message of hope and healing for any woman or man in the congregation, who may, upon hearing the mysterious stories of the virgin birth, the baby in the manger, and the slaughter of the innocents, experience feelings of regret, grief and shame about a past abortion.
Help these grieving parents see that this Christmas and New Year, Jesus wants to encounter them where they are most ashamed, and deeply wounded. Where there is sin, death and despair, our Lord wants to bring reconciliation, healing and peace.
Ask your church leaders to share information on abortion healing programs that help mothers and fathers of aborted children to journey safely through the painful emotions and memories of their abortion experience, and be transformed by the mercy of Jesus.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Theresa Burke, Ph.D., and Kevin Burke, LSW, are the founders of Rachel's Vineyard and pastoral associates of Priests for Life. They are the co-authors of Rivers of Blood/Oceans of Mercy.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 28th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Anthony the Hermit
-
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 28
-
Popular Prayers
-
Bible
-
Saint Feast Days in April
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
Why King Herod's slaughter of the innocents makes some men uncomfortable
-
On the Feast Day of St John, the Evangelist and Beloved Disciple
-
Light a prayer candle for your New Year's resolution!
-
Love is Born on Christmas Morn, and the World is Born Anew
-
The Christmas Gift: Because Jesus is Born, We Can Be Born Again
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, December 29, 2022
- St. Aileran: Saint of the Day for Thursday, December 29, 2022
- I Came to You Late: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, December 29, 2022
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, December 28, 2022
- St. Anthony the Hermit: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, December 28, 2022
- Litany to the Sacred Head of Jesus: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
This Christmas Season, we humbly ask you to join the 2% of readers who give. If everyone reading this right now gave just $5, we'd hit our annual goal in a couple of hours. The price of a cup of coffee is all we ask.Give Now
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.