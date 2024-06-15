Prayers for Dad on Father's Day

Father's Day is here and it's time to give thanks to all the great men in our lives who have helped shape who we have become.

A father plays one of the most important roles for many of us. From God and Joseph to Abraham and Jacob, the Bible provides us with many great examples of fathers. Today and every day, we honor all the fathers of the world and lift them up in prayer.



Lord,



Thank you for making us in Your image. We ask that You remind our precious fathers to remain strong and seek wisdom when they feel discouraged. In a world that often rejects them and their identity found in You, we pray You to go before them to help fight their battles. Help them be bold enough to speak up for injustice but do so in humility. Give them the courage to walk in a way that honors You, Lord, and remind our fathers that You are their source of strength. While the world wants to blend Your design of a man and woman, we pray our fathers see the unique way they were created. That they were fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:14), and You designed a man and woman differently in order to complement one another. We also pray that their wives embrace the beautiful way they were created to restore harmony and provide a spiritual example for their children.

Help our men embrace their qualities of what it means to be Godly men.

Amen.



Mentorship is important for both men and women, but we pray specifically that our men find another Christian man to lean on for support, guidance, and wisdom. A man that can hold him accountable and seek in times of need or counsel. Help him find and build a relationship in which he can trust and openly share his struggles so that this mentor can pray for and over him. We also ask that you provide our fathers with opportunities to mentor and disciple other younger men. Make disciples among the men in our nation and let them declare Your Truths. (Matthew 28:19-20)

Be with the men in this generation and give them relationships to grow their faith.

Amen.

St. Joseph, guardian of Jesus and chaste husband of Mary, you passed your life in loving fulfillment of duty. You supported the holy family of Nazareth with the work of your hands. Kindly protect those who trustingly come to you. You know their aspirations, their hardships, their hopes. They look to you because they know you will understand and protect them. You too knew trial, labor and weariness. But amid the worries of material life your soul was full of deep peace and sang out in true joy through intimacy with God's Son entrusted to you and with Mary, his tender Mother. Assure those you protect that they do not labor alone. Teach them to find Jesus near them and to watch over him faithfully as you have done. Amen.Â

