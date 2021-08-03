Was Jesus homeschooled?

Here's a fun fact many people don't know, Jesus was homeschooled. In an age where education is fraught with all kinds of concerns, homeschooling is a viable option. It is also Biblically acceptable, should there be any question. Here's why and how this knowledge pertains to each of us.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Today's schools are full of controversy, or at least it seems that way from the news and social media. COVID, violence, bad influences, bullying, and questionable curriculum give millions of parents reason for concern.

Public schooling is still a powerful and effective way to educate your child, but it isn't right for everyone. That's why independent study and homeschooling are options for millions of families.

Unfortunately, many people shy away from homeschooling because for some strange reason, it has negative connotations. There is a misinformed idea that homeschooled children will be socially inept, poorly educated, and generally unprepared for life. This is an absolute misconception. Homeschooled children easily perform on par with their public school counterparts, and often excel past them. Many children simply do better outside the rigid, industrial-era design of public school. They can move at a natural pace through a curriculum, and they learn how to look things up and teach themselves. Of all the skills that prove useful in college, it is the ability to study independently that perhaps separates the successful from the unsuccessful.

As people consider this question, there is another fact to consider: what is the Biblical precedent for homeschooling? The Bible almost mandates homeschooling. Deuteronomy 6:7 reads: "You shall tell them to your children, and keep on telling them, when you are sitting at home, when you are out and about, when you are lying down and when you are standing up;"

The verse is speaking specifically about the Word of God, but also applies broadly to other ideas. It establishes firmly that it is the responsibility of each parent to educate their children.

In Jesus' time, children were homeschooled until age 12. Then, they were expected to learn a trade, usually from their fathers. Mothers taught religious and culture, as well as domestic skills. As for Jesus, He was certainly educated by His mother, and He learned carpentry from His foster-father, St. Joseph. He would have also studied at a Synagogue, where we know He stunned all with His mastery of the scriptures. Of course, we know why.

This is what education should be. While subjects like reading, writing and arithmetic are critical, and advanced topics like science and algebra, also matter greatly, basic skills are important too. Children need to learn how to cook, clean and keep house. They need financial literacy, and enough skill to change a tire and their own oil. They should be able to tend a garden and keep a yard. Even old-school knowledge, like penmanship, and how to balance a checkbook are still useful.

Also, homeschooling doesn't mean doing it all by yourself. In fact, it usually means using the right resources. Catholic Online School is one such resources, because the content is magisterial. It's also entirely FREE.

Homeschoolers often form "pods" to share duties, to give their children others with whom to interact. And homeschooling allows for hands-on education, more field trips, and all other kinds of exercises that are more suitable for preparing children for the world ahead.

The facts are these: as a parent, the education of your child is your responsibility. It is Biblical. And there are plenty of ways to make the effort work. There are free resources like Catholic Online School. And for many children, this is the right way to bring them up.