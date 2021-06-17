Supreme Court upholds religious freedom in same-sex adoption case

The Supreme Court on Thursday found the city of Philadelphia violated the First Amendment rights of a Catholic adoption agency once the city learned the religious organization could not, and would not foster or adopt children to same-sex couples.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - The Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision on Thursday, ruling against the city of Philadelphia for their refusal to work with a Catholic adoption agency. Chief Justice Roberts wrote the opinion explaining that the city's decision to refuse contracting with the Catholic agency forced that agency to decide to whether or not to violate its own beliefs, or to curtail their religious expression.

The Catholic Church, while sympathetic to people with same-sex attraction holds that this is a disordered orientation and contrary to both God's Law and Natural Law. As a result, the Church is not permitted to engage in activities which may normalize or condone such activity. Such activity is considered to be a violation of the Sixth Commandment against adultery.

The First Amendment recognizes the Natural, God-given Right of all people to follow their conscience, especially in matters of religious faith. This right also applies to religious organizations, such as churches.

In this case, when the city learned the adoption agency would not allow same-sex couples to foster or adopt children, the city moved to refuse a contract with them. This forced the organization to face a difficult choice.

The implications of the ruling are substantial. But they should not be surprising. All people have a right to religious freedom. But no person has a right to foster or adopt children.