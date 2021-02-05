Marriage: Important Things To Pray For

When your marriage is in crisis, one of the greatest things you can do is pray for your spouse. As a wife or a husband, it is our responsibility and honor to be able to pray for our spouse. With everything happening in today's world, it is important that you keep God and his word in your marriage. Trust God to guide your marriage through all the obstacles you will undoubtedly face.

During the course of your marriage, you may come to the point where you reach the end of your rope and feel like nothing will get better. The devil wants you to reach this spot. The Enemy wants nothing more than to see your faithful marriage fall apart.

With trust in God and praying for your marriage and your spouse, you will find yourself in a better place, able to defend yourself from any attacks.

There are several things you can pray for your marriage, but here are a few important ones to keep in mind, according to Beliefnet.

For Thanks

It is always a good thing to lift up your spouse and give thanks and acknowledgment. In the midst of our busy days, it can be easy to forget to show appreciation. But a big part of a healthy marriage is being grateful for your spouse and all the joys he or she brings into your life. Remember to always give thanks for the person God has placed in your life.





For Protection

Temptation and evil fall at every corner, and it will always be there waiting for you to fall. It is so important that you pray for protection in your marriage. Pray for the strength to always do better. According to Beliefnet, the Bible tells us, "Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes" (Ephesians 6:11). Trust God's Word as the only truth and He will be there to protect your marriage when temptation comes knocking on your door.

For Courage

During marriage, you will find that you and your spouse will face unforeseeable obstacles. So many things that are not in your control will happen. The stress from bills, children, jobs and intimacy is real. When praying for your marriage, remember to pray for the courage of your spouse. Pray he or she is in good health and capable of doing good work. Pray your spouse keeps God in their heart, instead of focusing heavily on the burdens of life. When you and your spouse become anchored together with God, there isn't anything too difficult or too frightening to overcome.

