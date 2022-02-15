Saint Valentine and why we offer roses

Roses are red, violets are blue, I have no idea why we give roses on Valentine's Day - how about you?

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - The truth is that Saint Valentine has nothing to do with roses, but he is part of the reason we celebrate love each year.

Saint Valentine was sentenced to death during a time when Christians were persecuted in Rome. One story is that he healed the jailer's blind daughter and befriended the girl. On the day of his execution, he left her a note signed, "Your Valentine."

A flower-crowned skull of St. Valentine can be found in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin, Rome. The romantic nature of Valentine's Day is believed to be created in the Middle Ages, when it was assumed that birds paired couples in mid-February.

18th-century antiquarians believe Valentine's Day was created to overpower the pagan holiday Lupercalia.

During the 18th century, Charles II of Sweden introduced the idea that each flower had a specific meaning, which made a person's intentions clear through the simple gift of a specifically colored type of flower.

The most popular color of roses have the following meanings:

Roses signify love -and each color means something different (Alexandra Smith).

Red: Romantic love, beauty, passion

A singly red rose: "I love you"

White: Purity, innocence

Pink: "Thank you"

Yellow: Friendship

Now that you know what each color means, you can choose the right ones for the appropriate occasion.

Have a wonderful Saint Valentine's Day, whether you are sharing it with a romantic partner or your loving friends and family!

