3 amazing ways to reconnect with Jesus this Christmas

Don't get swept away in commercialism - remember the true meaning of the holiday.

Christmas is one of the most magical times of the year - full of love and miracles. It is the time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Now, more than ever, is the time to be drawn into Jesus' love and embrace. Unfortunately, the meaning for the celebration is often lost.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - With loud, triumphant music; bright, red and green colors everywhere and proud-standing Christmas trees, how can we find our way back into Jesus' arms for the true meaning of the holiday? Our culture boasts the Christmas celebration rather than the Christmas relationship.

This year, make an effort to devote yourself to Christ and rekindle that special, one-of-a-kind relationship we have with Him. With help from Crosswalk.com, here are three wonderful activities to help you find your way back to Jesus.

1.Make prayer a high priority this time of year. Prayer is the most powerful way to communicate with God, and communication is important for any relationship. Use this time to evaluate yourself as a child of God, to strive to become a person full of compassion, and to ask for guidance in areas of your life that may be preventing you from growing your relationship with God.

2. Simplify your lifestyle. "The original Christmas in Bethlehem was distinguished by simplicity," explained Crosswalk.com writer, Whitney Hopler. Christ came into a family that was poor and humble; he did not enter the world rich or with high status. Mary and Joseph were both devoutly faithful people. Therefore, it can be said Christ valued spiritual riches over material riches. Why has his birthday become so commercialized? This holiday season, say no to the commercialism - say no to the big and bright decorations that have nothing to do with Jesus. Try to stay away from the high-end activities that reek of fake holiday spirit. Simplify your activities - spend time with your family on a walk or listen to Christmas carols - enjoy each other's company.

Take the time to simplify your lifestyle this Christmas.

3. Interact with the poor. "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." Matthew 25:40. Jesus wants us to have a relationship with all his children. "When you obey his call to help poor people, you can't help but grow closer to him, because you're doing what's close to his heart," expresses Hopler. Now is the time to open up and allow the His compassion to fill your heart. There are so many ways to help the poor, whether it be donating your time or donating your money. Pray for guidance on how to best help in your community, but don't stop there - take the time to get to know the people. Everyone has a story to tell and every story is important to Jesus.

Help out those in need this holiday season.

Rekindling your relationship with Christ may become one of the most important things you do this season, but it is going to take effort. Focus on Him and you will feel His love.