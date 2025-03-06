Pope Francis' Health Remains Stable Amid Pneumonia Treatment
Pope Francis, 88, remains hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital as he recovers from bilateral pneumonia. The Holy Father was admitted on February 14 with breathing difficulties, and while his condition has been serious, recent updates from the Vatican indicate that he is stable and responding to treatment.
3/6/2025
Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health, Pope Francis Hospitalization, Rome's Gemelli Hospital, Vatican
