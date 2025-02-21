 Skip to content

Archbishop Paglia Warns Against 'Morbid' Speculation on Pope Francis' Health Amid Improvement

As Pope Francis recovers from bilateral pneumonia, Catholic leaders are urging the faithful to remain prayerful rather than indulge in speculation regarding his health. While the Holy Father's condition has led to understandable concern, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, has cautioned against a "morbid" atmosphere surrounding discussions of his illness.

(Wikimedia Commons)

(Wikimedia Commons)

Highlights

By Abigail James
2/21/2025 (37 minutes ago)

Published in Living Faith

Keywords: Archbishop Paglia, Pope Francis, Pope Francis Health

Pope Francis 'Not Out of Danger,' Doctor Reveals as Pontiff Requests Full Transparency About His Health

